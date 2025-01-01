Manufacton Integration

ManufactOn is a collaborative, cloud, and mobile solution for prefab production and supply chain management. We founded ManufactOn to help the construction industry leverage the power of prefabrication, with tools that integrate supply chain, prefab production, and planning.
Works with:BIM 360 Build, BIM 360 Coordinate, Autodesk Docs
The Integration
Autodesk’s design and construction management platform, combined with ManufactOn’s prefab production and supply chain solution, will provide true end-to-end management of the construction supply chain and support the construction industry transformation to become more like manufacturing.
Manufacton is the Offisite Construction Platform. It helps you manage materials, offsite production, and onsite installation across all projects.
As we’ve expanded our prefabrication operations, keeping track of all the moving pieces has become increasingly vital. Manufacton helps tie our process together from inception to completion, streamlining projects and aiding us in creating effective and consistent lines of communication.
- Brian Lewis, VP Ops, Interstate Elec
Our fabrication business has grown over the past five years and I can’t imagine trying to manage this process without Manufacton. We see prefabrication and technology as a way to smooth out our manpower curves and even out the ups and downs of project schedules, and we can do more work with the same amount of people.
- Shawn Guertin, COO, TG Gallagher
We have been searching for a platform that will provide us real-time access to fabrication and delivery dates, while increasing our site supervisor’s flexibility and improving our changes for schedule success. Manufacton has done this, while furthering collaboration and communication between our team, subcontractors, and vendors.