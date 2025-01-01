Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Microsoft SQL Server Integration

Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
Integration forACC Connect
The Integration

Microsoft SQL Server is a relational database management system. As a database server, it is a software product with the primary function of storing and retrieving data as requested by other software applications—which may run either on the same computer or on another computer across a network.

The Microsoft data platform brings AI to your data so you gain deep knowledge about your business and customers like never before. 

Details

  • Integrate with Microsoft SQL Server using Autodesk Construction Cloud Connect
  • Develop custom workflows using Microsoft SQL Server triggers
  • Connect to PlanGrid, BuildingConnect, Assemble or BIM 360

Support:

Technology built byMicrosoft

Emailacc-connect@autodesk.com

Partner Websiteconstruction.autodesk.com/connec

