Milwaukee One-Key Integration

Milwaukee One-Key
Milwaukee Tool, founded in 1924, is a global leader in delivering innovative solutions to the professional construction trades that offer increased productivity and unmatched durability.
Works with:Autodesk Build
The Integration

Once you've linked your One-Key and Autodesk accounts, you'll be able to import projects and contacts in Autodesk Build and share torque reports generated in OneKey. Compatible with all inventory management methods, keeping track of tools and equipment is easy with One-Key. 

Enterprise Asset Management software supported by the Industry's Largest Tracking Network and connected tool platform.

Details

  • Integrate OneKey by Milwaukee and Autodesk Build
  • Synchronize contact information and file information
  • Upload One-Key Digital Torque Report into Autodesk Build

Support:

Technology built byMilwaukee Tool

Emailone-keyoutreachteam@milwaukeetool.com

Partner Websiteonekeysupport.milwaukeetool.com/

