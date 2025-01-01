Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
O3 Solutions Integration

O3 Solutions
O3 is a modern SaaS platform that leverages Advanced Work Packaging and agile methods to disrupt the status quo for companies in industrial construction who want to improve productivity, safety, quality, and predictability.
Works with:Autodesk Build
The Integration

With O3’s integrated solution, customers can fully scope work packages and see 3D visualizations of package status, constraint status, and material availability. Once packages are defined, customers can easily share the schedule and components and collaborate with others in the supply chain. 

The comprehensive graphical and non-graphical work packaging integration transforms traditional work package management by providing a single solution that addresses the entire process from concept through commissioning.

Details

  • Easily access, visualize, navigate, and interact with a virtual construction model via the web
  • Visually plan, develop, and track work packages using a virtual construction model
  • Link data from multiple data sources to the model components
  • Easily navigate the model hierarchy, search, filter, and query components
  • Quickly measure between points using face, snapping, axis locking, and quick zoom
  • Control the display of individual objects and layers, markup and print views, and share

Resources:

O3_Insider: Autodesk Partnership | O3 Solutions

Support:

Quotation mark

Combining Autodesk's 3D graphical scoping with O3’s industry leading automation platform reduces human errors, enables packaging all disciplines in a single tool, enhances team collaboration, provides unprecedented visibility into progress, and puts data in the hands of those who need it most to make solid decisions more quickly.

- Josh Girvin, CEO of O3 Solutions

Construction teams are faced with data silos every day. By incorporating the detailed information contained in construction models within BIM 360 Docs, customers can now realize the full benefit of model-based advanced work packaging.

- James Cook, Autodesk Head of Integration