OpticVyu Construction Camera Integration

Opticvyu has been a pioneer in introducing construction cameras for progress monitoring from remote. The quality of cameras, promptness of service response and easy to use UI makes them stand apart. We have been using their services in India and abroad since 3+ years and are happy with the service rendered. - V.Sivasankaran

I have been watching Opticvyu products and their outcomes for the 3-4 of years now and the products are just amazing. First they started with a 5MP time lapse capable product to now a 24MP, the time lapse generated through these cameras is great and has a very good value to money ratio. They keep on innovating their products and added more features to it which are awesome. - Ajay Chauhan