Pinnacle Series Integration

The Integration

Customers can easily access Pinnacle Series by adding a BIM 360 Partner Card. The integration between BIM 360 and Pinnacle Series allows users to access high-quality AEC e-learning content from within their BIM 360 Project Home Dashboard for in-app training and microlearning initiatives.

At Eagle Point Software, we are the creators of Pinnacle Series and Pinnacle Lite, the leading e-learning system designed specifically for companies in the AEC space, including manufacturing.

Details