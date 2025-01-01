Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

Reconstruct Integration

Reconstruct
Reconstruct’s web and mobile products seamlessly integrate Reality Capture, BIM, and Schedule, enabling construction professionals to manage their projects in a visual environment that is easy to use.
f60afe3791aae4
f60afe3791aae4
f60afe3791abe3
f60afe6815ae58
Works with:Autodesk Build,
The Integration

Reconstruct provides Single Sign On (SSO) to its platform for Autodesk Build users.
Plans, BIM models, schedules, images, videos stored in Autodesk Build can be utilized in Reconstruct.
Reconstruct Partner Card can be selected in Project Home.

Allowing Autodesk® Autodesk Build® users to log in to Reconstruct with their Autdoesk Build credentials (SSO) & to connect a Reconstruct project with an Autodesk Build project in order to transfer files.

Details

  • Reconstruct enables Single Sign On (SSO) for BIM 360 users.
  • Plans, BIM models, schedules, images, videos stored in BIM 360 Docs can be utilized in Reconstruct.
  • Bi-directional BIM 360 and Reconstruct data integration.
  • Reconstruct Partner Card can be selected in Project Home.

Support:

Technology built byReconstruct Inc.

Emailsupport@reconstructinc.com

Partner Websitewww.reconstructinc.com

For more information, please complete the form below.