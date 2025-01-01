Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Sensat Integration

Sensat
Sensat is a visualisation platform that allows infrastructure teams to combine their existing project data in one seamless visual environment. Sensat presents project files in the context of the real-world to give teams an enhanced understanding of plans and the ability to spot clashes early.
Integration forBuild
ACC_Integration-Walkthrough-S04
ACC_Integration-Screenshot0
ACC_Integration-Screenshot1
ACC_Integration-Screenshot2
ACC_Integration-Screenshot3
ACC_Integration-Screenshot4
Works with:Autodesk Build
The Integration

The integration lets teams access project files from Autodesk Build, Autodesk Docs, and BIM 360 Docs directly in Sensat's Common Visualisation Environment. Hourly syncs keep the files and attributes up-to-date, eliminating the risks associated with manual processes.

Sensat is a visualisation platform that allows infrastructure teams to combine their project data into one seamless environment, in the context of the real-world, giving teams an enhanced understanding of plans and the ability to spot clashes early.

Details

  • Visualise drawings and CAD models stored in your CDE seamlessly in context with survey data
  • Automated hourly file sync to Sensat
  • Guarantee all stakeholders always have access to all of the latest information
  • Eliminate the risks associated with manual workflows
  • Preserve the CDE as the source of truth

Resources:

Sensat | Data Capture & Digital Twin Software

Elevate teamwork with the Autodesk integration for Sensat

Boosting the value of your CDE using real-world context

Support:

Technology built bySensat Digital Limited

Emailsupport@sensat.co.uk

Partner Websitewww.sensat.co/

Quotation mark

Sensat is a real game-changer. It has aided our visual clash detection and planning, significantly reducing the time taken in the process.

- Ian Holden, Octavius Infrastructure Limi

We’ve managed to develop our entire concept design without any boots on ballast.

- Project Manager, Siemens

As a project manager, staring at drawings doesn’t give me an appreciation of what it’s going to look like. Sensat Does.

- Project Manager, Octavius Infrastructure