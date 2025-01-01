Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

Site Scan for ArcGIS Integration

Site Scan for ArcGIS
Esri, the global market leader in geographic information systems (GIS), offers the most powerful mapping and spatial analytics technology available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Visit us at esri.com/news.
Works with:Autodesk Build
The Integration

Site Scan for ArcGIS is the end-to-end drone mapping software designed to revolutionize imagery collection and site management. Maintain your drone flight history while capturing up-to-date imagery. Securely process in a cloud environment and quickly share high-quality 2D and 3D imagery products.

Site Scan for ArcGIS is the end-to-end cloud-based drone mapping software designed to revolutionize imagery collection and site management. Site Scan works with ACC to make it easier to share drone maps and models across an organization.
 

Details

  • Increase efficiency by creating and sharing advanced 3D flight plans between your pilots
  • Unlimited drone flight data is processed into 2D and 3D outputs through a scalable cloud environment
  • Share information with your stakeholders; collect and process files using reality capture in BIM 360
  • Fleet management keeps track of flights, drone hardware, and pilot flight history—all in one place

Resources:

Site Scan for ArcGIS | Telecommunications Firm Deploys Drones to Conduct Inspections of Land and Infrastructure

Site Scan Flight Planning v4.0 Release

Site Scan for ArcGIS Flight App Q4 2020 Update

Support:

Technology built byEsri

Emailsitescansupport@esri.com

Partner Websitesupport.esri.com

Partner Phone+1-888-377-4575

For more information, please complete the form below.

Quotation mark

We like Site Scan's scalability, Autodesk cloud processing, and its workflow.

- Bill Bennington, PCL

Site Scan is the go-to reality capture platform for BIM 360 users.

- Andy Leek, Paric