Slack Integration

Slack
Make work life simpler, more pleasant and more productive. Slack brings the team together, wherever you are. With all of your communication and tools in one place, remote teams will stay productive no matter where you’re working from.
Integration forACC Connect
The Integration

Slack is the collaboration hub that brings the right people, information, and tools together to get work done. From Fortune 100 companies to corner markets, millions of people around the world use Slack to connect their teams, unify their systems, and drive their business forward.

Details

  • Integrate with Slack using Autodesk Construction Cloud Connect
  • Develop custom workflows using Slack triggers
  • Connect to ACC, PlanGrid or BIM 360

Support:

Technology built bySlack

Emailacc-connect@autodesk.com

Partner Websiteconstruction.autodesk.com/connec

