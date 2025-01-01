Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

TransferApp Integration

TransferApp
Contecht was founded for supporting complete life-cycles of construction technologies. We can help with IT strategy setting, IT strategy implementation, custom-tailored software development, software and hardware configuration, and intellectual property questions.
Integration forBIM 360
TransferAppV2
front
login
register
transferView
account
Works with:Autodesk Docs
The Integration

 You no longer have to download your files locally and re-upload them on the desired destination. Transfer app allows you to use your BIM 360 login credentials to access your projects, hubs and accounts, navigate through your files and select the desired files to transfer and transfer them. 

TransferApp allows you to transfer your files between different Autodesk® BIM360® Docs and Team accounts, projects and folders. 

Details

  • Transfer files between two BIM 360 docs accounts
  • transfer files between projects on the same BIM 360 account
  • transfer files between folders on the same BIM 360 account

Support:

Technology built byContecht GmbH

Emailungureanu@contecht.eu

Partner Websitetransfer.contecht.eu/contact

For more information, please complete the form below.