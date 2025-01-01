Trunk Tools Integration

Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
We believe offsite construction is humanity’s best answer for tackling one of the biggest sustainability challenges we face—the way we make our buildings.
The new integration embeds Trunk Tools’ worker incentive management capabilities directly inside Autodesk Construction Cloud dashboards, which helps enhance collaboration for our valued customers and underscores Trunk Tools’ commitment to empowering the deskless workforce and reshaping the industry.

TrunkPerform applies a combination of technology, AI-based project management, and behavioral and economic psychology to help companies meet project deadlines, stay within budget, and save workers’ time.

  • Connect project stakeholders, including contractors, subcontractors, architects, and owners
  • Embed Trunk Tools in Autodesk Build or BIM 360
  • Save time, reduce cost, and enable more efficient construction practices

Emailsupport@trunk.tools

Partner Websitetrunktools.com/

