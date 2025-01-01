viAct Integration

The Integration

viAct's dashboard configures issue type & subtype into Autodesk, which could be viewed from the dashboard itself. For Forge Viewer user could upload a 3D model to view their construction site. Apart from this, it helps in the addition of 3D camera object attached to a different area of the model.

