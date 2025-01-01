Sustainable Construction

Todays’ construction professionals need best-in-class solutions to deliver new environments, advancing a sustainable world for today’s communities and future generations. With powerful predictive analytics and seamless workflows, Autodesk Construction Cloud empowers innovators to shape a thriving future that is safer, inclusive and diverse.
Standardising the Manufacturing Process to Reduce Waste
Modular Power Solutions makes 80% of its design and construction repeatable by building in a controlled environment and taking a manufacturing approach to construction.
Tackling Hospital Shortage with Modular Construction
Manufacturing technology can streamline construction to address urgent healthcare capacity needs.
Mass-Timber Building Hinges on Creating Solid Supply Chain
Mass timber – aggregated wood assemblies that radically increase their strength – is well-suited to prefabricated building and modular construction.
Building Sustainably in the Antarctic
How collaborative design helped the British Antarctic Survey, BAM, Sweco and Ramboll reduce 700 tons of carbon over a building’s lifetime in the Antarctic.
Prefab Construction’s Benefits Grow With Design for Manufacture and Assembly
Design for manufacture and assembly (DfMA) allows parts of construction projects to take place off-site, which can reduce project length, cost, material use, pollution and worker injuries.
Factory_OS Takes on the Housing Crisis With Off-Site Construction Technology
Factory_OS company improves productivity and efficiency by constructing modular units on an assembly line in a controlled factory setting to send on-site to make multi-family buildings.