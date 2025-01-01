Gain visibility of issues and resolve them with a proactive construction quality management approach. Reduce rework and keep construction projects on track with powerful quality software.
Standardise quality inspection processes, resolve issues faster and reduce rework. Digital construction quality inspection checklists will ensure your entire team can access and conform to all quality standards using any device, anywhere, to add notes, signatures and photos, and to generate issues for non-conforming items.
Clearly designate who is responsible for each step of RFI and submittals processes to improve communications, create accountability and make decisions efficiently. Initiate requests and manage reviews from any device. Link issues, documents and RFIs to meetings to allow fast and accountable resolution.
Quickly access asset data on site, perform commissioning and resolve defects while reducing risks. Benefit from using a centralised place to track and manage the lifecycle of project assets, from design through to handover. All asset-related documentation is stored in a centralised database.
Allow all project stakeholders to access data easily so that they can quickly resolve quality-control-related problems.
Empower dispersed teams to track and resolve quality control issues using one centralised issue list.Learn More
Link RFIs to other tasks to reduce the risk of data loss and to shorten response times.Learn More
Create links between issues, RFIs, checklists and documents to provide more context and to improve decision making.Learn More
7 Ways to Reduce Construction Rework
Learn about the most common causes and tips to save time, money and frustrations.
Construction Quality Management Video
Watch how Autodesk Build can help you resolve quality control issues fast and to ensure project success.
Find Your Construction Community
An online construction community designed for customers to connect, ideate and grow with one another.
Cloud-based construction quality control software to manage your construction supplies with confidence and keep track of your inventory to efficiently plan your projects.
Utilising digital checklists on site for quality inspections provides consistent, reportable data. Quality issues can be analysed by project engineers to create proactive approaches to preventing issues in the future.