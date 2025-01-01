Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Products
Solutions
Resources
Pricing

Software Administration

Simplify administration on a platform that scales with you.

Combine simplified user experience with the configuration capabilities needed to support project workflows, without sacrificing enterprise control on a centralised admin platform.

Simplify the user experience.

Help teams work faster by standardising the user experience for every worker at every stage. With a consistent and simple UI, team members don’t have to worry about where to find information or which product to use.

Administration settings in Construction management software enable flexible templates, users, features and documents.

Experience mobile-native solutions.

Extend previously desktop-only workflows by exporting and syncing data to mobile devices for offline use. All mobile workflows are powered by the same platform for seamless transitions and a unified experience.

iPad with mobile-native construction management features such as mark-ups.

Standardise data collection.

Unified administration makes setting up projects simple. Manage user access, perform batch administration tasks, quickly get projects up and running with templates and roll out changes to multiple projects from one place. It’s enterprise-grade administration without the headache.

Construction Management feature showing a construction data collection process.

Eliminate headache with single sign-on.

Access all Autodesk Construction Cloud products from a single point of entry. No need to remember multiple logins or to log in to multiple applications for different tasks. Document management, quantification, coordination, project management, QA/QC and handovers: all just a click away.

Administration of construction management software allows for single sign-on for users.

Share information across accounts.

Easily share data across accounts, like a General Contractor to a Subcontractor, in order to improve cross-team collaboration, reduce rework and improve control/ownership of project information.

Construction Management feature showing a construction data collection process.

Get enterprise-grade administration of users and projects, all in one place.

Get projects up and running quickly, manage permissions and painlessly make changes as needed.

Construction User Management Icon
User Management

Simply add each user once and then easily control their access to product features, project data and workflows.

Learn More
Construction Software Permissions Icon
Permissions

Set permissions – by user, role or company – for access to project information and product features.

Learn More
Construction Project Template Icon
Project Templates

Apply standards to new projects to reduce set-up times and ensure consistent data capture.

Learn More

Discover the benefits of enterprise-class administration.

Join Meetups to Connect With Peers

Join our construction networking meetups to connect with construction professionals and industry experts.

Learn More

Subscribe to Digital Builder Blog

Ready to explore the future of construction? Get construction trends, tips and news – delivered straight to your inbox.

Subscribe

Find Your Construction Community

An online construction community designed for customers to connect, ideate and grow with one another.

Check out the Big Room