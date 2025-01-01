Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Facilities Management

Simplify facility and asset maintenance with a mobile-first approach.

Connect BIM asset data and building IoT alerts to facility maintenance technicians when they need it, where they need it.

Discover mobile-first maintenance.

Facilities managers and technicians can view and update tickets on their mobile devices. Detailed asset data, including O&Ms and 3D models, link to tickets for immediate reference. Deliver ticket and asset data to your maintenance team when they need it, where they need it.

iPhone with maintenance data demonstrates how mobile-first maintenance enables improved facility management.

Optimise facility management.

Use indoor maps to locate tickets and assets, provide wayfinding for technicians and enable more effective ticket triaging and analysis. Send alarms from your building automation systems and IoT devices to alert your workforce about anomalies and to track resolution. Dashboards show tickets in streamlined views, providing teams with focused and relevant data specific to their roles.

Heatmap of facility management assets and issues enables improved facility management.

A collaborative platform to realise the operating potential of your facilities.

Connect the asset data created and collected during design and construction to building management to make operations more seamless.

Construction Asset Tracking icon
Asset Tracking

Track and manage assets from design through to handover on a single platform.

Learn More
Construction Project Handover Icon
Improve Handover

Quickly access and export all asset documentation by using a centralised document repository.

Learn More
Construction Project Commissioning Icon
Accelerate Commissioning

Connect assets and commissioning efforts to site execution workflows, such as checklists and issues.

Learn More
Quotation mark

"When facilities managers have to access a piece of information, no matter how good your ISO standards are, its generally quite difficult when you have hundreds of thousands of assets. Now, we can find that information much quicker."

- BAM Ireland, Site Management

Get started with Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital

Read how the hospital saved almost 2,100 staff hours by making asset data available in their CMMS.

Read the Story

Edged

See how Edged Is Scaling Sustainable Data Center Infrastructure.

Read the Story

Find Your Construction Community

An online construction community designed for customers to connect, ideate and grow with one another.

Check out the Big Room