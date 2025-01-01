Connect BIM asset data and building IoT alerts to facility maintenance technicians when they need it, where they need it.
Use indoor maps to locate tickets and assets, provide wayfinding for technicians and enable more effective ticket triaging and analysis. Send alarms from your building automation systems and IoT devices to alert your workforce about anomalies and to track resolution. Dashboards show tickets in streamlined views, providing teams with focused and relevant data specific to their roles.
Connect the asset data created and collected during design and construction to building management to make operations more seamless.
Track and manage assets from design through to handover on a single platform.Learn More
Quickly access and export all asset documentation by using a centralised document repository.Learn More
Connect assets and commissioning efforts to site execution workflows, such as checklists and issues.Learn More
Arkansas Children’s Hospital
Read how the hospital saved almost 2,100 staff hours by making asset data available in their CMMS.
Edged
See how Edged Is Scaling Sustainable Data Center Infrastructure.
Find Your Construction Community
An online construction community designed for customers to connect, ideate and grow with one another.