Use financial and safety data to work confidently with qualified subcontractors, mitigate project risks and protect company profits.
The best fit for a job is not always about who you know or the lowest price tag. Cheap labour, subcontractor backlogs and operational risks can come at a price. That’s why mitigating risks always starts with having instant and transparent access to a growing network of partners who can deliver on your project’s demands.
Once qualification information has been collected, it’s crucial to analyse that data thoroughly to see how you mitigate predictable risks. Unbiased assessments will give you a clearer view of how subcontractors compare with each other and whether they can meet the project parameters.
The results of a risk analysis shouldn’t be kept in a silo. The best construction teams readily share information to empower other teams and drive confident decision-making. Sharing subcontractor risk information ensures that preconstruction teams will make smarter decisions to improve common business outcomes.
Give teams the tools they need to choose the best subcontractors and reduce risk for every project.
Key Financial & Safety Metrics for Qualification
Accurately evaluating a subcontractor’s health before awarding work has become more important than ever.
2021 Autodesk Construction Outlook
Is your organisation ready? Take a critical look at the construction risk landscape in this interactive report.
Tender Management and Qualification Drive Success
Passing risk data to internal departments is critical, especially between the risk and estimating functions.