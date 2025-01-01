Thank You.

Ensure projects stay on track; improve collaboration and reduce miscommunication, error, and rework.Learn More
Track all issues in one place and resolve them earlier. Reduce costly rework and keep projects on schedule.Learn More
Develop easy-to-adopt, repeatable safety programs and get all team members to take ownership of site safety.Learn More
Connect project management and field execution data to cost activities to understand root causes and scope cost impacts.Learn More
Designate clear responsibilities for each step of the RFI process to improve communication, create accountability, and efficiently manage RFIs through resolution.
Do more than just manage RFIs, connect them across the project lifecycle. Link RFIs to other tasks, escalate Issues to RFIs, and RFIs to Potential Change Orders to streamline workflows and reduce the risk of data loss.
Start projects faster with an automated submittal log and efficiently coordinate and manage all submittals in a single submittal log. Quickly move submittals through the review process, with actionable responses.
Initiate submittal requests, manage reviews and approvals, and access approved submittal information from your mobile device. This streamlines the process, increases visibility, and provides field teams with immediate access to the information they need.
Standardize quality inspection processes, resolve issues faster, and reduce rework. Digital construction quality checklists will ensure your entire team can access and conform to all quality standards using any device, anywhere.
During inspections, use our mobile app to add notes, signatures, and photos and to generate issues for non-conforming items automatically.
Increase transparency and improve construction cost control by centralizing all cost information on a single platform.
Keep the right information in the right hands through tight permission controls of each component within the system. Add owners and suppliers online into the system to enhance collaboration and streamline construction workflows.
Improve communication across stakeholders and ensure nothing slips through the cracks by managing all cost activities in the cloud.
Streamline upstream and downstream change order workflows, for clear accountability and visibility of impact on the overall budget. Effortlessly manage incremental payment applications and expenses and utilize actual construction cost data for more accurate forecasting.