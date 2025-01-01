Better equip project teams to run efficient coordination with easy-to-learn BIM tools and automatic clash detection.
Delivering quality projects on time and under budget can be difficult. Catching errors early saves construction teams from time-consuming changes downstream. Automatic Clash Detection makes it easy for the entire project team, from architects and engineers to the seasoned BIM manager, to catch, clear and resolve clashes before they become a problem.
Issue management should be a collaborative and transparent process, but a lack of access to real-time issues can quickly weaken the accountability across teams and diminish project quality. Issues in Autodesk Construction Cloud enable teams to identify, assign and resolve issues in the tools they use every day. Collaboration can take place at any time during coordination, accelerating the delivery of quality construction projects.
Stay connected in each stage of the construction lifecycle with enhanced model viewing on mobile – improving communication and collaboration between office and site. When BIM Managers share multi-trade models with teams on site, Site Managers and Project Engineers have the context they need to make critical decisions faster.
Without access to the latest model changes, BIM teams can waste hours and increase the likelihood of errors. Working off the latest model should be automatic. With BIM coordination, it is. As design and trade teams upload new models to the coordination space, the most recent model and its previous versions are instantly available to anyone viewing or running clash detection.
Staying connected to changes made to the model can save hours in coordination. That’s why closing the loop between design and construction teams is so essential. Managers can ensure their design and trade teams can collaborate all the way to issue resolution. Because issues identified during coordination are shared between Navisworks and Revit, teams can quickly resolve these issues and get to a constructible model faster.
Managers can ensure teams are always collaborating and using the most up-to-date design data within a common data environment.
Gain visibility into all project issues and resolve them earlier. Reduce costly rework and keep projects on schedule.
Turn design documentation into a robust, project-based record to streamline data sharing between internal or external project teams.
Leverage Deep Integrations
Bring together coordination and issue tracking workflows, allowing project teams to leverage the best functionality from each product.
Cloud-based Collaboration
Creating greater transparency to resolve clashes quickly to deliver a complex psychiatric hospital on time and budget.
Benefits of Centralised Meeting Minutes
Improve team coordination and project tracking and provide clear visibility into the commitments made with centralised meeting minutes.