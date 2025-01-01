Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Quantification & Takeoff

Produce accurate estimates with integrated 2D and 3D construction takeoff software.

Combine sheet-based and model-based quantity takeoffs and empower estimators to provide accurate and clear scopes of work so teams can improve how they schedule and secure the costs for materials and labour.

Speed up accurate 2D takeoff.

Paper plans and manual takeoffs are things of the past. Cloud-based 2D quantification simplifies file sharing, as well as linear, count and area takeoffs. Save time and increase accuracy by drawing takeoffs once and then generating multiple quantities or using customised formulas to generate the volume, waster factor and much more.

2D construction takeoff drawn on a PDF

Improve quantification with BIM-based quantity takeoffs.

Not every project requires BIM-based technology, but every estimate demands accuracy. Empower estimators to navigate and understand project complexities without needing deep knowledge of design tools. With Autodesk Takeoff, extracting quantities from 3D models makes it easy to visualise models and understand their scope and design intent.

model based takeoff on a BIM model

Integrate 2D and 3D quantities.

Combine modelled and non-modelled quantities for a richer experience when teams want to track, understand and interact with project quantities. With a unified takeoff workflow, the output becomes a comprehensive quantity inventory that provides an audit trail, so teams can quickly understand where the summary quantities came from.

Aggregated 2D and 3D construction takeoff quantities

Manage documents in the cloud.

Access to relevant construction documents, drawings and 3D models any time, anywhere for improved collaboration. Keep the right information in the right hands with structured folders and robust version control.

Document Management in the cloud for construction takeoff

Simplify collaboration between design and construction teams.

Use the same data and insights from design to turnover to keep models centralised for real-time collaboration.

Construction documents version control icon
Reliable Version Control

Keep track of file versions and easily compare changes made to newer models and drawings.

Teams leveraging the same BIM Model Data
Coordinate Teams + Models

Aggregate models, automate clash detections and manage issues across trades in an integrated way.

Project insights and reports icon
Get Predictive Insights

Leverage project data and dashboards to identify trends and mitigate risks.

Quotation mark

"Before using Autodesk Takeoff, we spent a lot more time on this process. For example, on a particular project, we needed to perform a takeoff for 400 doors, with over 20 door types, and each type had a separate specification. Previously, this activity may have taken a day to identify the doors on the model, but with Autodesk Takeoff, we can do this in less than a minute."

- Patrick Carroll, Director at Carroll Estimating

Get started with Autodesk Takeoff.

The New Cornerstone for Preconstruction Workflows

Autodesk is combining 2D and 3D quantification capabilities in one cloud-based solution to empower estimators to create accurate estimates and competitive tenders, faster.

4 Ways Autodesk® Takeoff Will Improve 2D and 3D Takeoffs

By unifying 2D and 3D workflows on a centralised platform, estimating teams can reduce the risk of scope gaps and inaccurate takeoff, leading to profitability.

Autodesk University 2020: Top News from the Keynotes

What happens when you bring together thousands of the most forward-thinking professionals in the construction industry together virtually?

