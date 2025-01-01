Combine sheet-based and model-based quantity takeoffs and empower estimators to provide accurate and clear scopes of work so teams can improve how they schedule and secure the costs for materials and labour.
Paper plans and manual takeoffs are things of the past. Cloud-based 2D quantification simplifies file sharing, as well as linear, count and area takeoffs. Save time and increase accuracy by drawing takeoffs once and then generating multiple quantities or using customised formulas to generate the volume, waster factor and much more.
Not every project requires BIM-based technology, but every estimate demands accuracy. Empower estimators to navigate and understand project complexities without needing deep knowledge of design tools. With Autodesk Takeoff, extracting quantities from 3D models makes it easy to visualise models and understand their scope and design intent.
Combine modelled and non-modelled quantities for a richer experience when teams want to track, understand and interact with project quantities. With a unified takeoff workflow, the output becomes a comprehensive quantity inventory that provides an audit trail, so teams can quickly understand where the summary quantities came from.
Use the same data and insights from design to turnover to keep models centralised for real-time collaboration.
Keep track of file versions and easily compare changes made to newer models and drawings.Learn More
Aggregate models, automate clash detections and manage issues across trades in an integrated way.Learn More
Leverage project data and dashboards to identify trends and mitigate risks.Learn More
The New Cornerstone for Preconstruction Workflows
Autodesk is combining 2D and 3D quantification capabilities in one cloud-based solution to empower estimators to create accurate estimates and competitive tenders, faster.
4 Ways Autodesk® Takeoff Will Improve 2D and 3D Takeoffs
By unifying 2D and 3D workflows on a centralised platform, estimating teams can reduce the risk of scope gaps and inaccurate takeoff, leading to profitability.
Autodesk University 2020: Top News from the Keynotes
What happens when you bring together thousands of the most forward-thinking professionals in the construction industry together virtually?