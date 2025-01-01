Develop a standardised, easy-to-adopt construction site safety programme and get all team members involved owning safety on-site.
Improve site safety observations by running through checklists directly from your mobile device. Create safety issues for non-conforming checklist items and unsafe conditions. Then assign them to the responsible contractor instantly for quick resolution. Add photos or comments to help identify and resolve common problems with the proper context.
Find everything you need for proactive construction safety management in one place and share with the whole team on any device.
Create templated safety checklists from scratch or import PDF forms for repeatable workflows with more consistent data.Learn More
Attach photos to safety observation checklist forms to showcase safety wins on-site or to log unsafe conditions.Learn More
Leverage safety management dashboards to stay on top of logged issues and analyse trends to create robust incident prevention plans.Learn More
Check out some of these advantages general contractors and subcontractors can receive by implementing and utilising a safety management software solution to oversee projects.
Learn how construction data management improved Arpada’s construction safety by 75% and saved more than 100 hours.Learn more
Celebrating safety wins, in addition to issues, through a cloud-based safety management system cements your commitment to your crew’s safety and your company’s safety culture.Learn more
Utilising key financial and safety metrics, like Experience Modification Rate (EMR), to select subcontractors helps to mitigate your project’s risk.Learn more
Learn how Cannistraro combined data and collaboration under one roof to improve safety and reduce costs.Learn more
Trust: A Critical Building Block of Construction Safety
Explore the role of trust in construction safety management and how you can effectively improve it in the workplace.
How ENR Top 600 Speciality Contractors Manage Safety
Learn directly from experts about how they create safer and more resilient sites
Top 5 Benefits of Virtual Reality for Safety Training
Learn how Pepper construction reduced safety incidents on-site through using virtual reality for safety training
A construction safety management system is a proactive method of systematically identifying potential dangers and managing risks on a construction project with the goal of reducing accidents.
Construction site safety prioritises worker health and wellbeing, as well as visitors and the general public, through preventative and proactive measures including an enacted safety plan, PPE and safety observations.
All construction workers use safety management software to document unsafe conditions, recognise safety wins, conduct safety meetings, keep attendance records and identify the root causes of safety risks. Construction safety management software enhances safety programmes by engaging teams to prevent hazards and other risks on construction sites.
The health and safety of construction workers is the single most important reason for construction site safety.